Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.26. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

