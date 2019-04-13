Franklin Resources (BEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.41

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 174003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 9,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,783 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

