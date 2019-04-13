FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of FormFactor to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $127,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,924 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

