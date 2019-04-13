Ford Motor (F) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.45 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Citigroup reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ford Motor (F) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/ford-motor-f-shares-bought-by-calamos-advisors-llc.html.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.