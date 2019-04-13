Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Position Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,633 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 15,575 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 140.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $290,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,441,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $37,272,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,502,246 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,919,000 after acquiring an additional 556,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,401,037 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $180,935,000 after acquiring an additional 491,986 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,800,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Foot Locker announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the athletic footwear retailer to buy up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

