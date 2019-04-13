Focus Graphite (FMS) Trading 16.7% Higher

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) traded up 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,167,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 340,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.
