Fmr LLC Sells 383,235 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 383,235 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $89,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Emcor Group in the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 7,232 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $542,833.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 402,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,208,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

