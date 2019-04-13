Fmr LLC Grows Position in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,868,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,834 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $93,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Ecofin Ltd. grew its stake in Avangrid by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 27,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Avangrid by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Avangrid by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd now owns 132,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

AGR stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avangrid Inc has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fmr LLC Grows Position in Avangrid Inc (AGR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/fmr-llc-grows-position-in-avangrid-inc-agr.html.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.