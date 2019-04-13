Fmr LLC Acquires 1,042,364 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 175.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042,364 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.98% of Merit Medical Systems worth $91,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,051.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,115,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

MMSI stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.45. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $232.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 10,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,024.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent W. Stanger sold 1,216 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $73,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,216 shares of company stock worth $2,465,617. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

