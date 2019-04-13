Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). Fluidigm posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 71.42% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Fluidigm from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fluidigm in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

