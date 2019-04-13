Five Below (FIVE) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $133.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $134.97 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $136.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Five Below by 602.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Five Below by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

