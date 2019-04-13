Fitbit Inc (FIT) EVP Andy Missan Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,864.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $43,800.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Andy Missan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $99,300.00.

Shares of NYSE FIT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,921. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.70. Fitbit Inc has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIT. DA Davidson raised shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Fitbit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fitbit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Fitbit by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Fitbit by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

