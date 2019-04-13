Fiserv (FISV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FISV. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiserv from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Stephens raised Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.21 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.29.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $948,757.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $4,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 441,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,428,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,912 shares of company stock worth $15,245,371. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fiserv by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.