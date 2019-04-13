FirstService (FSV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FSV. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

FSV opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.99. FirstService has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $90.21.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.54 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

