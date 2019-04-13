First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,091. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 3.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.12%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

