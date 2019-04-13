First Manhattan Co. Sells 24,360 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,360 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.52 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 44.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $1,723,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $536,928.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,855.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and have sold 94,764 shares valued at $7,839,466. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

