First Manhattan Co. Has $14.60 Million Position in Extended Stay America (STAY)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.43% of Extended Stay America worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.52 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

