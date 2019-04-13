First Manhattan Co. Has $11.02 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $443,292,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,940,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248,471 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,949.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,137,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,890 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,183.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,287,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,623,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

In related news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 41,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,930,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $11,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,416 shares of company stock worth $16,652,483. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

