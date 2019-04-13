First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.65.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.84. 269,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,460. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $92,854.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,347.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,989,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after purchasing an additional 248,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,855,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after purchasing an additional 295,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.