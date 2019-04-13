First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

FR stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,431,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,274 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $510,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,527.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

