First Hawaiian Bank Has $117,000 Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,422,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $50,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,853,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,827,000 after buying an additional 1,855,859 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,902,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after buying an additional 1,325,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,101,000 after buying an additional 1,107,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PK opened at $31.90 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.40). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 60.81%.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/first-hawaiian-bank-has-117000-holdings-in-park-hotels-resorts-inc-pk.html.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.