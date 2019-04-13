First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

FDEF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,902. The company has a market capitalization of $590.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Andrew Robison bought 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $26,645.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 101.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,568,000 after acquiring an additional 862,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 100.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 878,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 439,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after acquiring an additional 440,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 873,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after buying an additional 440,571 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

