First Community Co. (FCCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 11,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Community has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.87.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Community had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
