First Community Co. (FCCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Community alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 714.8% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 90,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 222,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 78,025 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at $976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Community by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 11,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Community has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.87.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Community had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.