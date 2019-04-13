First Community Co. (FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.74 Million

Analysts expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report sales of $11.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.78 million and the lowest is $11.70 million. First Community posted sales of $11.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $49.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.08 million to $49.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $51.76 million, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $52.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Community had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Community by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, Pwmco LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 222,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 78,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.80 on Friday. First Community has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $143.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.87.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

