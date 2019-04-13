First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,026,000 after buying an additional 93,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 991,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,423,000 after buying an additional 86,087 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $185.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.93.

In other Ecolab news, CFO Daniel J. Schmechel sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.93, for a total value of $1,665,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,064,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $6,289,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,489 shares of company stock valued at $51,945,415. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

