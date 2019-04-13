First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $92.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

