Financial Contrast: Great Lakes Aviation (GLUX) vs. Ryanair (RYAAY)

Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Great Lakes Aviation alerts:

This table compares Great Lakes Aviation and Ryanair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryanair $8.37 billion 2.16 $1.70 billion $7.05 10.93

Ryanair has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Aviation and Ryanair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A Ryanair 14.65% 25.18% 9.99%

Volatility & Risk

Great Lakes Aviation has a beta of 5.37, indicating that its stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryanair has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Ryanair shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Great Lakes Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great Lakes Aviation and Ryanair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryanair 2 5 5 0 2.25

Ryanair has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Ryanair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryanair is more favorable than Great Lakes Aviation.

Summary

Ryanair beats Great Lakes Aviation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Lakes Aviation Company Profile

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc. in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website. In addition, it sells bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its Website, as well as gift vouchers through its Website; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities through its Website. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 440 Boeing 737 aircraft; and offered approximately 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports in Europe. Ryanair Holdings plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.