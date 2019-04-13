Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $7.38 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,183,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,751,000 after purchasing an additional 660,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,757,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,189,000 after purchasing an additional 361,347 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,371,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,242,000 after purchasing an additional 771,401 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $292.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

