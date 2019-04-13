FibroGen (FGEN) Now Covered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised FibroGen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.17.

FGEN traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $48.03. 1,242,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,725. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.72. FibroGen has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.15 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $212,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 60,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,448,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,321 shares of company stock worth $16,929,604. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,604,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

