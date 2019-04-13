Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 4,300 ($56.19).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

FEVR opened at GBX 3,064 ($40.04) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 2,106 ($27.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 57.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 10.28 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $4.22. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

In other news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo bought 3,500 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £95,690 ($125,035.93).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

