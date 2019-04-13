Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Diageo by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 547,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,663,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 31.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,672,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $163.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $165.53.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.3688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

