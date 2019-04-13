Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, insider Milton Carroll sold 75,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $3,983,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

