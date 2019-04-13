Federal Realty Investment Trust to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $235.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

