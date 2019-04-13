FAST RETAILING/ADR (FRCOY) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FAST RETAILING/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $53.68 on Friday. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $54.05.

Separately, CLSA upgraded FAST RETAILING/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

