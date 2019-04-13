FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Receives $49.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Gabelli lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.77 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.51. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.59 million. FARO Technologies had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.