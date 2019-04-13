FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Receives $49.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.59.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Gabelli lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.77 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.
FARO Technologies stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.51. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $70.20.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.