Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN) Receives $2.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.24.

Several brokerages have commented on SFUN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Fang from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.51 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFUN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Fang in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fang during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fang during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fang during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Fang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFUN opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Fang has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $739.68 million, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

