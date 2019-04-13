Facebook (FB) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.70

Media stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news impact score of -1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $133,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $7,971,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,485 shares of company stock worth $179,244,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

