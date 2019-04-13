Fabrinet (FN) Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.56% of Fabrinet worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fabrinet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 25,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.7% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $403.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $1,574,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 14,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $854,384.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,280,154. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

