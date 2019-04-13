F.N.B. (FNB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered F.N.B. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 1,539,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,727. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $300.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.18 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $34,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $35,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,399. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $910,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 245.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 432,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 159,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 238,969 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

