Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2020 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $102.78.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $40,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,349.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $4,316,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 502,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,202,581.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,254 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,037 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

