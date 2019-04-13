Exterran Corp (EXTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $34.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exterran an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Exterran from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NYSE EXTN opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exterran has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.60 million, a P/E ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.50 million. Exterran had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, analysts expect that Exterran will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exterran by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Exterran by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

