Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Holdings Lifted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Exponent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,887,000 after purchasing an additional 139,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,887,000 after purchasing an additional 139,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exponent by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 96,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $4,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $133,134.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,726.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.47. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 21.53%. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

