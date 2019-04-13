Exelon (EXC) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the energy giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $846,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,874.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Bank of Edwardsville bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $2,083,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Exelon by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 281,302 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 114,217 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Exelon by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,190 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,974,405 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $89,046,000 after acquiring an additional 293,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

