Executive pleads guilty to insider trading

An former SeaWorld executive that purchased $385,000 in business shares after learning that the theme park business was expecting presence and enhanced revenue pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Paul Powers, 60, entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in Orlando, Floridain June. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine when he is sentenced, though prosecutors said in a court filing they will look for a”downward adjustment” out of that.

Since the firm’s associate general counsel, Powers was able before it became public, to see information on revenue and attendance. Because of this access, he was only permitted to make purchases or sales of SeaWorld inventory and purchases required approval of the general counsel of their company.

Powers bought 18,000 shares of SeaWorld stock before the firm planned to report a strong financial quarter, and six weeks after he had been permitted to make any trades, according to federal prosecutors.

On the day last August that SeaWorld reported its earnings for its next quarter, the value of the corporation’s shares shot up by 17 percent. Powers made a profit of almost $65,000 and sold those shares, according to a federal complaint.

“All of which was ill-gotten gains from his fraud,” the complaint said.

The trade Powers made came in a turning point for SeaWorld, which had suffered falling attendance and revenue since 2013 following the release of the documentary”Blackfish.” The movie concentrated on the life of all Tilikum, a killer whale responsible for killing coach Morning Brancheau. Tilikum dragged Brancheau in 2010 to a pool in front of shocked people, along with also the movie indicated that killer whales become more competitive in captivity.

During this period, SeaWorld’s worth dropped to $13 per share from $33 a share.

In the spring of 2018, SeaWorld started showing marked improvement in its business performance. After SeaWorld announced its second-quarter earnings in August 2018, the firm’s worth rose from $21.13 per share to $25.40 a share.

Powers had worked SeaWorld for seven decades following the trade came to light, before SeaWorld fired him October.

“After being contacted by authorities last year, the business conducted an investigation, which resulted in termination,” SeaWorld said Tuesday in an announcement. “The company cooperated fully with the police in their investigation.”

