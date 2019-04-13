EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $109.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $95.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.64.

EXAS traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. 995,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 1.83. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $97.27.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $142.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 90,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $7,172,720.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 304,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $24,738,344.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,190,408 shares in the company, valued at $96,744,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,507 shares of company stock worth $37,454,557 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 777.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

