Evonik Industries (EVK) PT Set at €34.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. HSBC set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.92 ($35.96).

EVK stock opened at €26.88 ($31.26) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

