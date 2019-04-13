Everus Price Reaches $0.0216 on Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 188.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Everus has traded up 53.5% against the dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and $15,025.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $33.94 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $635.39 or 0.12448135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00046359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00001172 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00027792 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,121,963 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . Everus’ official website is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $51.55 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

