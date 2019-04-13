Everipedia Achieves Market Cap of $15.42 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bitfinex, BigONE and Upbit. Everipedia has a market cap of $15.42 million and $7.15 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00364301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.01379072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00217876 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006076 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 9,998,572,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,506,302,133 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Upbit and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

