Eventbrite Inc (EB) Insider Sells $1,034,343.40 in Stock

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) insider Samantha Harnett sold 49,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $1,034,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $20.70 on Friday. Eventbrite Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -14.28.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/eventbrite-inc-eb-insider-sells-1034343-40-in-stock.html.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.