Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $713.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 5,520 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $399,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,376 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $104,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,398 shares of company stock worth $7,020,849. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,911 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

